Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $98.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

