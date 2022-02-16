ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IO stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

