ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
IO stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
