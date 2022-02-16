IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
