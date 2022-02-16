IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

