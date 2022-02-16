iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $109.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
