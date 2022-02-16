iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $109.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.