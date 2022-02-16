iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF makes up 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $657,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,440,000.
ISCV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 8,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.
