iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Wit LLC

Wit LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440,432 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wit LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 1,067,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,883,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

