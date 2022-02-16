Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.38 on Monday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.80.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

