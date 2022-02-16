Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.26 on Monday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

