ITT Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,883,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

