Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.55).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,835 ($51.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,884.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,941.87. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38).

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08). Insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.