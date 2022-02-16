Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.

JLL opened at $250.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

