Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.67.
JLL opened at $250.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.