Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Shares of Offerpad stock opened at 4.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.34. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the period.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

