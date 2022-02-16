Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.
Shares of Offerpad stock opened at 4.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.34. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.
About Offerpad
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
