Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.29 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 448,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,420,555. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

