Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 168,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

