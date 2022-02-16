Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 216 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,016. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

