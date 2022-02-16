Keyera (KEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Keyera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Keyera was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.

2/8/2022 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/3/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

1/26/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.

1/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.40. 844,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.16. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

