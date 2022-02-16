Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019. Koç Holding AS has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.
About Koç Holding AS
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koç Holding AS (KHOLY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.