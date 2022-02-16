Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019. Koç Holding AS has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

About Koç Holding AS

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

