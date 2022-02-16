Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

