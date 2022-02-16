Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 815 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 815 ($11.03) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.69) to GBX 781 ($10.57) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.87.

LCSHF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,572. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

