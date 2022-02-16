Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

