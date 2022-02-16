Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 403,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

