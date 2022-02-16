Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.