Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.45. 554,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.