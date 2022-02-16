LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

LPTH opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

