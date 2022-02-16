Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Sells $4,854,313.80 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAD opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

