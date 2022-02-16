LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Down 11.1%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 36,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 8,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

