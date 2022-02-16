LocalCoinSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,175.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $856,114.99 and $2,175.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00292149 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01173465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

