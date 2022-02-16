Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,208. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

