Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,208. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

