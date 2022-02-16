London Co. of Virginia Has $225.62 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Chevron were worth $225,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,765 shares of company stock valued at $71,840,966. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. 140,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,242,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

