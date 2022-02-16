London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSEG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.37) to GBX 9,300 ($125.85) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($139.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.55).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 6,930 ($93.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.98) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($135.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,078.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,375.60. The stock has a market cap of £38.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.39) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($451,962.11). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.89) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,063.60).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

