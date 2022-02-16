Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 581,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 581,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,323,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, reaching $294.87. 510,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average of $311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

