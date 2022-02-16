LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 16,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 299,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
