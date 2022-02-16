LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 16,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 299,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in LSB Industries by 200.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 624.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.