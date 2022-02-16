Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $26.17. Macy’s shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 342,206 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

