Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Magnite has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $62.80.
In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.