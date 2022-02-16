Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Magnite has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $62.80.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $311,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 95,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.