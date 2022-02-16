ManTech International (MANT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ManTech International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

