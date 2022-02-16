ManTech International (MANT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ManTech International stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76.
Several equities analysts have commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
