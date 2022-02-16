Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

