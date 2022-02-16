Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 228.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 480,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

