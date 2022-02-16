Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $23.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

