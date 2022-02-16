Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $198.24 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.