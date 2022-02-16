Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.