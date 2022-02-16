Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes $644,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $297.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.