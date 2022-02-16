Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $233.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $233.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00259774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

