Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 5.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 2,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 157,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $13,897,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

