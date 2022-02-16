MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

