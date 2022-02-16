Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,678,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,271.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

