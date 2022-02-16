MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

