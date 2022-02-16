MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($251.14) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.13 ($238.78).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €6.75 ($7.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €200.60 ($227.95). 369,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

