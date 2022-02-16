Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NBIO stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. 89,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,893. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
