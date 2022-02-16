National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.97.

ENB opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

