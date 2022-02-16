Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
